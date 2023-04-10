Russian deputy prime minister to visit India in April1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Manturov will be in New Delhi for a meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission (IRIGC) on trade, economic, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation.
NEW DELHI : Russian deputy prime minister Denis Manturov is expected to visit India this month, according to persons aware of the matter. Manturov will be in New Delhi for a meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission (IRIGC) on trade, economic, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation. Mantorov also holds the position of minister of industry and trade. The IRIGC is co-chaired by the Indian minister of external affairs and the Russian deputy PM.
