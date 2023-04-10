Russian deputy prime minister to visit India in April

“The IRIGC integrates inputs from the working groups on economic and trade cooperation, priority investments, modernisation and industrial cooperation (sub-groups on civil aviation, fertilisers, mining and modernisation), outstanding issues, energy & energy efficiency, tourism and culture, science and technology, IT & communication, and sub-groups on banking and financial matters and on conservation of tigers and leopards," according to the consulate general of India in Vladivostok. The last meeting occurred virtually in March when the two sides discussed the bilateral trade relationship, which has ballooned since India began large purchases of discounted Russian crude oil. External affairs minister S. Jaishankar and Manturov met in Moscow in November 2022 for the previous meeting of the IRIGC. During Manturov’s upcoming visit, the two countries are likely to discuss their bilateral economic relationship. Bilateral trade, which amounted to just $8.1 billion in 2020-21 has now crossed $30 billion, a target that both sides initially expected to meet only in 2025. The unbalanced nature of the bilateral trade relationship, which sees India import much but export little by comparison to Russia, will likely be a topic of conversation, following from previous meetings where New Delhi has raised such concerns. Manturov’s visit will come close on the heels of New Delhi hosting Ukraine’s first deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova for a four-day visit. Dzhaparova is expected to make a plea for Indian support in her country’s fight against Moscow.