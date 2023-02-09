Russian disinformation network targeting European users, reveals TikTok
- The revelations were disclosed in a report submitted under the EU’s Code of Practice on Disinformation, a voluntary commitment from online platforms to combat misinformation online.
TikTok Inc. identified a Russian disinformation network spreading war propaganda about Ukraine to more than a hundred thousand European users over the summer, the company disclosed on Thursday.
