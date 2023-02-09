Russian disinformation network targeting European users, reveals TikTok

Disinformation networks have several digital tools up their sleeves to expand their sphere of influence by masking where photos, memes and videos really come from. They typically use virtual private networks to make it appear as if they originate in different countries and buy personalized advertising in markets they wish to target, all making it appear as if their accounts are made by local citizens. They can also buy IP addresses to make it appear as if they are creating accounts from different residences, despite being generated under one roof.

