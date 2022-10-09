Russian drivers to examine damage in Crimea bridge after explosion

Russian drivers to examine damage in Crimea bridge after explosion2 min read . 01:07 PM IST
Ukraine's counter-offensive strike against the invading Russian forces saw a massive explosion take place on the Kerch Bridge on Saturday.
Russian drivers were to examine the damage left by a powerful blast on a road-and-rail bridge to Crimea on Sunday which is a prestigious symbol of Moscow's annexation of the peninsula and a key supply route to forces battling in southern Ukraine, according to the news agency Reuters.
Ukraine's counter-offensive strike against the invading Russian forces saw a massive explosion take place on the Kerch Bridge on Saturday. The Kerch Bridge which connects the Russian mainland with the Crimean peninsula caught fire due to an explosion sparked by a truck bomb.
The explosion prompted gleeful messages from Ukrainian officials but no claim of responsibility. Russia did not immediately assign blame.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said the divers would start work in the morning, with a more detailed survey above the waterline expected to be complete by day's end, domestic news agencies reported.
"The situation is manageable - it's unpleasant, but not fatal. Of course, emotions have been triggered and there is a healthy desire to seek revenge," Crimea's Russian governor, Sergei Aksyonov told reporters, as per Reuters.
The peninsula had a month's worth of fuel and more than two months' worth of food, he said. Russia's defense ministry said its forces in southern Ukraine could be "fully supplied" through existing land and sea routes.
Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and the 19-km (12-mile) Crimea Bridge linking the region to its transport network was opened with great fanfare four years later by President Vladimir Putin.
Following the explosion at the bridge in Crimea Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to enhance security measures in the area.
The Russian President also sought securing the energy bridge and the gas pipeline connecting the peninsula with mainland Russia, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation shall be vested with the authority to organize and coordinate protection measures for the Kerch Strait transport crossing, the power grid's energy bridge between the Russian Federation and the Crimean Peninsula, along with the main gas pipeline between the Krasnodar Region and Crimea, during their operation," TASS quoted the document.
This is done to enhance the efficiency of protection measures for the transport crossing, the energy bridge and the gas pipeline across the Kerch Strait, the report added.
(With Reuters reports)
