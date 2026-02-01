Russian drone strike kills 15 civilians in Ukraine hours after Zelensky announces next round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi

More than a dozen people lost their lives on Sunday after a Russian drone hit a bus carrying workers in central Ukraine, according to officials. Emergency services later updated the death toll from 12 to 15 in a message posted on Telegram.

The attack came as the United States seeks to broker peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that another round of negotiations is scheduled for February 4–5 in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Ukraine’s national police shared images from the site of the attack near the city of Ternivka in the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region. The national police said on Telegram that the strike “hit civilian infrastructure, burning down a bus with people inside", reported Bloomberg.

Ukraine’s largest private energy firm, DTEK, stated the bus was carrying mine workers home after completing their shift. The company added that the attack formed part of a broader Russian assault targeting DTEK’s mining facilities in the area.

(Livemint.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the claims)

Zelensky reacts While expressing condolences to the families of those killed, Zelensky took to X and emphasised that the 112 emergency line is active to register all requests, and a government contact center is also available. He stressed that the city needs to coordinate more efficiently with government agencies to ensure people receive timely help and accurate information.

Zelensky added that every attack of this kind should be addressed with both military and diplomatic responses.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal on Sunday described the strike in Dnipro “a cynical and targeted attack on energy sector workers", and mentioned it took place near the Ternivska mine east of the city, report Reuters.

On Saturday afternoon, top Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev said he had held a “constructive meeting with the US peacemaking delegation” in Florida, a report by AP noted.

Officials have released few details so far about the talks in Abu Dhabi, which are part of a yearlong effort by the Trump administration to guide both sides toward a peace deal and end nearly four years of full-scale war.

While Ukrainian and Russian officials have agreed in principle with Washington’s calls for a compromise, Moscow and Kyiv remain sharply divided over what such an agreement should entail. A key point of contention is whether Russia should retain or withdraw from areas of Ukraine it currently occupies, particularly the eastern industrial region known as the Donbas, and whether it should be allowed to claim territory it has not yet seized.

Over the past week, Kremlin forces have scaled back their frequent strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, instead focusing on transport targets. These attacks included a strike on a passenger train on January 27 that left six people dead.

In a separate development, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said a Ukrainian drone hit a car on Sunday, injuring four people, though the claim could not be independently verified.