In the early hours of Wednesday, Russian drones conducted an attack on port and grain storage facilities in the southern region of Ukraine's coastal Odesa, as communicated by regional governor Oleh Kiper via the Telegram messaging app.
The attack resulted in some of the facilities catching fire, Reuters reported.
As per the report, according to the regional governor Oleh Kiper, there have been no reports of casualties as a result of the attacks. However, Russia has intensified its assaults on Ukrainian agricultural and port infrastructure, particularly after declining to renew the Black Sea grain deal, which had previously facilitated the export of Ukrainian grain.
Reuters reported citing Ukrainian media reports, the drones entered the region from the Black Sea and subsequently travelled in a western direction along the Danube River towards Izmail. Izmail is a crucial port responsible for transporting Ukrainian grain via barges to the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta, from where it is further shipped to other destinations.
According to Ukrainian media, for the first time following the grain deal's expiration, multiple foreign cargo ships docked at the Izmail port via the Black Sea on Sunday, Reuters said.
Additionally, there was a separate Russian attack in late July, which specifically targeted the Izmail port terminal situated in the Danube delta. During this attack, a grain warehouse was destroyed.
Earlier on July 17, Moscow backed out of a UN-brokered deal. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that the Black Sea agreements which allowed the export of Ukrainian grain had ‘ceased to be valid today’. The development came mere hours after it accused Ukraine of attacking the Crimean Bridge. Officials however insisted that their decision had nothing to do with the bridge attack which killed two people and wounded their daughter.
According to an AP report citing the International Rescue Committee, the grain deal is a “lifeline for the 79 countries and 349 million people on the frontlines of food insecurity". As climate change wreaks havoc across continents (and destroys crops) many countries have become greatly dependent on imported food.
(With inputs from agencies)
