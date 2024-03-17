Russian Elections 2024: Vladimir Putin inches closer to become longest-serving President in 200 years | 10 key updates
Russian Elections 2024: President Vladimir Putin is all set to win a fifth term in office and tighten his grip on power with no real challengers in the Russian Elections 2024. The voting, which started on Friday witnessed occasional signs of protests as some voters vandalized the ballot box or filled them with ink in their solidarity with Alexei Navalny, the most vociferous critic of Vladimir Putin, who died in an Arctic prison last month.