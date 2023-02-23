Russian fighter jet crashes in Belgorod region, near Ukraine border- governor
A Russian fighter jet suffered a major crash in Belgorod region near Ukraine border, informed a regional governor. The fighter pilot eject himself on time from the crash. The cause of plane crash is still unknown
A Russian SU-25 fighter plane crashed on Thursday in Russia's Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine but the cause of the incident was not yet known, the regional governor said.
