Home / News / World /  Russian fighter jet crashes in Belgorod region, near Ukraine border- governor

Russian fighter jet crashes in Belgorod region, near Ukraine border- governor

1 min read . 02:34 PM IST Gareth Jones, Reuters
Russia suffered another blow as its fighter jet crashed in Belgorod region, near Ukraine border on Thursday

A Russian fighter jet suffered a major crash in Belgorod region near Ukraine border, informed a regional governor. The fighter pilot eject himself on time from the crash. The cause of plane crash is still unknown

A Russian SU-25 fighter plane crashed on Thursday in Russia's Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine but the cause of the incident was not yet known, the regional governor said.

Also Read: G7 meeting in Bengaluru today: Finance chiefs to discuss sanctions against Russia

Citing emergency services, the RIA state news agency said the pilot was still alive after ejecting himself from the plane.

Also Read: Russia to pay increased attention to boosting nuclear forces: Putin

In a post on the Telegram messenger app, Belgorod's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said the emergency services and investigators were on the scene near the town of Valyuki, and that the reason for the crash was being established.

Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region, has repeatedly come under fire since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

