Russian fighter jet crashes in Belgorod region, near Ukraine border- governor

A Russian fighter jet suffered a major crash in Belgorod region near Ukraine border, informed a regional governor. The fighter pilot eject himself on time from the crash. The cause of plane crash is still unknown

A Russian SU-25 fighter plane crashed on Thursday in Russia's Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine but the cause of the incident was not yet known, the regional governor said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Russian SU-25 fighter plane crashed on Thursday in Russia's Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine but the cause of the incident was not yet known, the regional governor said.

Citing emergency services, the RIA state news agency said the pilot was still alive after ejecting himself from the plane. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Citing emergency services, the RIA state news agency said the pilot was still alive after ejecting himself from the plane. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on the Telegram messenger app, Belgorod's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said the emergency services and investigators were on the scene near the town of Valyuki, and that the reason for the crash was being established. {{name}} {{#items}} {{#premiumStory}} {{/premiumStory}} {{{headline}}}

In a post on the Telegram messenger app, Belgorod's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said the emergency services and investigators were on the scene near the town of Valyuki, and that the reason for the crash was being established.

Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region, has repeatedly come under fire since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region, has repeatedly come under fire since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{#premiumStory}} {{/premiumStory}} {{{headline}}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.