Russian FM Sergey Lavrov taken to hospital after arriving for G-20 summit: Report2 min read . 03:24 PM IST
- Indonesian government and medical officials told AP that Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov was being treated on the resort island
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has been taken to the hospital after suffering a health problem following his arrival for the G-20 event, The Associated Press reported quoting Indonesian authorities said Monday.
However, Russia's foreign ministry has denied the AP report that Lavrov had been taken to hospital, casting the report as the "height of fakery."
"This, of course, is the height of fakery," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"Sergei Viktrovich [Lavrov] and I are reading the news wires and cannot believe our eyes."
According to latest updates, Bali Governor I Wayan Koster told Reuters that Lavrov has left hospital in good health. He was taken to hospital for a "check-up" at the Sanglah hospital and he "immediately returned", the Bali Governor said.
Lavrov, who is representing Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit, arrived in Bali on Sunday.
Indonesian government and medical officials told AP that the Russian diplomat was being treated on the resort island. Lavrov was reportedly being treated for a heart condition.
Meanwhile, the Russian President will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Bali, avoiding a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in Ukraine.
Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the chief of support for G-20 events, said Putin's decision not to come was “the best for all of us."
Russian Foreign Ministry and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had ealier confirmed that Lavrov will head Russia's delegation at the G-20 summit instead of Putin
US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are to attend the two-day summit that starts on Tuesday.
The summit would have been the first time Biden and Putin were together at a gathering since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Indonesian President Joko Widodo is hosting the event on the island of Bali.
