Ukrainian military officials have reported some success by Russian forces in the city of Bakhmut, though Ukrainian fighters are still holding on after months of fighting. The United Nations' nuclear watchdog has said that he will propose specific protection measures for the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia power plant, instead of creating a security zone.

The conflict in the eastern industrial region of Donetsk has been ongoing for over a year, with neither side gaining full control and both sides suffering heavy losses.

The average number of daily Russian attacks on the front line has decreased for the fourth consecutive week. Reuters journalists have also reported a notable decline in the intensity of Russian attacks west of Bakhmut and further north. Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said that while the offensive remained intense, the enemy's troops appeared to be rushing about from place to place.

The British Ministry of Defence has described Russian forces' progress as “marginal" and the US's top general Mark Milley has told lawmakers that for the past three weeks, Russia's troops have not made any progress in and around Bakhmut.

Russia captured the Zaporizhzhia power station at the start of the war a year ago and attempts to reduce fighting and shelling around it have failed. Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi has said that military activity is increasing in the region and the plant cannot be protected. On March 29, Grossi said he was continuing efforts to find a security solution for Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Russian forces shelled towns in the central Zaporizhzhya region, including the contested centre of Hulyaipole. The Ukrainian general staff statement said there was renewed shelling of Kherson city in the south and other towns on the west bank of the Dnipro River.

The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed a Russian Su-24M bomber. In the past 24 hours, rocket and artillery struck two areas of concentration of Russian forces, an ammunition depot and two fuel depots.

Global Impact

The conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths on both sides, tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians killed and millions displaced. The invasion has also disrupted international relations and shook the global economy. The UK, the United States and European allies of Ukraine have provided the Kyiv government with weapons and money, describing the invasion as an imperial-style land grab by Russia.

