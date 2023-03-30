Russian forces gain ground in key Ukrainian city2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 08:21 AM IST
Russian forces, according to Ukraine, have made progress in the frontline city of Bakhmut.
Ukrainian military officials have reported some success by Russian forces in the city of Bakhmut, though Ukrainian fighters are still holding on after months of fighting. The United Nations' nuclear watchdog has said that he will propose specific protection measures for the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia power plant, instead of creating a security zone.
