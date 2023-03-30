Russian forces gain ground in key Ukrainian city

Russia captured the Zaporizhzhia power station at the start of the war a year ago and attempts to reduce fighting and shelling around it have failed. Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi has said that military activity is increasing in the region and the plant cannot be protected. On March 29, Grossi said he was continuing efforts to find a security solution for Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

