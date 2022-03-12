This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / World / Russian forces shelled mosque housing 80 civilians in Mariupol: Ukraine
Russian forces shelled mosque housing 80 civilians in Mariupol: Ukraine
1 min read.03:45 PM ISTReuters
Ukraine has accused Russia of refusing to allow people out of Mariupol, where a blockade has left hundreds of thousands trapped. Russia blames Ukraine for the failure to evacuate people
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Russian forces have shelled a mosque in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where more than 80 adults and children, including Turkish citizens, have taken refuge, Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Saturday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Russian forces have shelled a mosque in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where more than 80 adults and children, including Turkish citizens, have taken refuge, Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Ukraine has accused Russia of refusing to allow people out of Mariupol, where a blockade has left hundreds of thousands trapped. Russia blames Ukraine for the failure to evacuate people.
"The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders," the foreign ministry said in a tweet. "More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders," the foreign ministry said in a tweet. "More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It did not say if there were any people killed or wounded.
It did not say if there were any people killed or wounded.
Moscow has denied targeting civilian areas in what it calls a special military operation in Ukraine.
Moscow has denied targeting civilian areas in what it calls a special military operation in Ukraine.