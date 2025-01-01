Russian gas to Europe stops flowing after Ukraine refuses to renew pipeline deal
Summary
- The move is expected to have limited impact on the continent, which has diversified its energy supplies since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Russia halted natural gas flows to Europe via Ukraine, as Kyiv’s refusal to extend a pipeline deal brought an end to one of the last remaining energy links between Russia and what was once its biggest market.
