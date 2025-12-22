Russian general Fanil Sarvarov killed by car bomb, Ukraine forces may be responsible, say investigators

A ‍Russian general, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, was reportedly killed by a car bomb in southern Moscow on Monday. Russian investigators told Reuters that they suspected Ukrainian special ⁠services could ⁠have been behind the attack.

According to the report, the ⁠bomb exploded under the Kia Sorento driven by ‍Lieutenant General ‌Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Russian ​General Staff's army operational training directorate, as he left a parking space at 06:55 Moscow time (0355 GMT).

In this handout photo released by the Russian Investigative Committee on December 22, 2025, an investigator works at the car bomb site in southern Moscow. Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the training department within the General Staff, was killed in Moscow on December 22, 2025 after an explosive device placed under his car went off, investigators said in a statement.

Russia's State Investigative Committee said that Sarvarov died as ​a ⁠result of his injuries.

The investigators published a ⁠video showing the wrecked car, ‌with blood visible on the driver's seat.

The committee said ​that one of the versions being investigated is that the ‍bomb was ‍planted ⁠by Ukrainian special services. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.