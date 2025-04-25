Russian general killed in Moscow car blast on day of Trump envoy visit, Lt Gen Yaroslav Moskalik identified as victim

A senior Russian general was killed in a car bombing in the Russian city of Balashikha on Friday, according to authorities. The news of the blast broke just before US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, for the ceasefire talks between the two nations.

Russian authorities have identified the officer as Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, the deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, reported CNN.

Till date, no one has claimed responsibility for the bombing, as per multiple reports.

Why is Trump envoy in Russia? US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff is in the Russian capital for crucial talks on a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, as Trump’s self-imposed deadline to end the war within the first 100 days of his presidency approaches.

Blast similar to those carried out by Ukraine According to a report by The Guardian, the blast appeared to be similar in nature to previous assassination of Russian officials that were later claimed by Ukraine and could cast a shadow over Friday’s talks between Moscow and Washington.

In December 2024, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, a senior Russian general accused of orchestrating the use of chemical weapons on the battlefields in Ukraine, was killed when a remotely operated bomb planted inside an electric scooter exploded outside an apartment building in Moscow.

Criminal probe ordered into explosion Following the explosion, Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal probe into the matter. It added that an investigative team, including forensic experts and law enforcement officers, had begun examining the scene, mentioned a CNN report.

According to The Guardian, the Russian investigative committee said the explosions were caused by the detonation of an improvised explosive device packed with shrapnel.