Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Russian govt to help new McDonald's owner in Russia to set up

Russian govt to help new McDonald's owner in Russia to set up

Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov
1 min read . 06:59 PM ISTReuters

McDonald's said on Thursday that it would sell its Russian business to its current licensee, Alexander Govor, who would operate the restaurants under a new brand

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russia's government will provide the new owners of the Russian business of McDonald's with all the assistance they need to set up, the TASS news agency quoted Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Thursday.

Russia's government will provide the new owners of the Russian business of McDonald's with all the assistance they need to set up, the TASS news agency quoted Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Thursday.

The world's largest burger chain said on Thursday that it would sell its Russian business to its current licensee, Alexander Govor, who would operate the restaurants under a new brand.

The world's largest burger chain said on Thursday that it would sell its Russian business to its current licensee, Alexander Govor, who would operate the restaurants under a new brand.