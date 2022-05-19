Russian govt to help new McDonald's owner in Russia to set up

Russian govt to help new McDonald's owner in Russia to set up1 min read . 06:59 PM IST
McDonald's said on Thursday that it would sell its Russian business to its current licensee, Alexander Govor, who would operate the restaurants under a new brand
Russia's government will provide the new owners of the Russian business of McDonald's with all the assistance they need to set up, the TASS news agency quoted Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Thursday.
The world's largest burger chain said on Thursday that it would sell its Russian business to its current licensee, Alexander Govor, who would operate the restaurants under a new brand.
