Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has entered its 13th day today. On Monday, Russia announced yet another ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine, although all of them leading towards Russia and Belarus.

View Full Image Drone footage shows destroyed buildings in Schastia town in Ukraine. (Screengrab)

Russian forces shelled an evacuation route for civilians trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol in violation of a ceasefire agreement on Tuesday, Ukraine foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on Twitter.

View Full Image A picture taken on March 6, 2022 shows bodies of people killed as they tried to evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing. (Photo by Daphne ROUSSEAU / AFP) (AFP)

Russia and the United States should return to the principle of "peaceful co-existence" like during the Cold War, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Tuesday.

View Full Image People cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing, days after Russia launched a military in vasion on Ukraine. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP) (AFP)

The number of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine is expected to top two million in the next two days, the head of the UN refugee agency said Tuesday.

View Full Image Ukrainian serviceman Andriy Yermolayev, 50, who lost part of his leg during Russian shelling, is evacuated from the city of Irpin, west of Kyiv, on March 7, 2022. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP) (AFP)

Russian forces pummelled Ukrainian cities from the air, land and sea on Monday, with warnings they were preparing for an assault on the capital Kyiv, as terrified civilians failed for a second day to escape besieged Mariupol.

View Full Image A woman sits while people cross a nearby destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing on March 5, 2022, 10 days after Russia launched a military in vasion on Ukraine. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP) (AFP)

Russia has opened "humanitarian corridors" to evacuate people from Kyiv, Cherhihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, the Interfax news agency quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The defence ministry added that Russian forces in Ukraine had introduced a "silent regime" from 0700 GMT, Interfax reported.

View Full Image A woman carries a bucket following a shelling in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 7, 2022. (Photo by Sergey BOBOK / AFP) (AFP)

On the 12th day, Russian forces pressed a siege of the key southern port of Mariupol and sought to increase pressure on the capital Kyiv. Kyiv remains under Ukrainian control as does Kharkiv in the east, with the overall Russian ground advance little changed over the last 24 hours in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.

View Full Image A Ukrainian serviceman looks at destructions following a shelling in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 7, 2022. (Photo by Sergey BOBOK / AFP) (AFP)

At least nine dead in bombing of Ukraine city Sumy, reported AFP news agency quoting rescuers.

View Full Image A woman carrying her baby crosses a destroyed bridge as they flee the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv,(Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) (AFP)

Russian general was killed in the fighting around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which Russian forces have been trying to seize since the invasion began, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said.

It identified him as Maj. Gen. Vitaly Gerasimov, 45, and said he had fought with Russian forces in Syria and Chechnya and had taken part in the seizure of Crimea in 2014.

View Full Image Pedestrians walk past a destroyed car following a shelling in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv (Photo by Sergey BOBOK / AFP) (AFP)

