Putin's critic sentenced 8 years in jail for spreading ‘fake news' on Ukraine invasion
Soon after the invasion of Ukraine started, prominent journalist Alexander Nevzorov departed Russia with his wife.
On February 1, a Moscow court found prominent Russian journalist Alexander Nevzorov guilty of disseminating "false news" about the Russian army and sentenced him in absentia to eight years in prison, according to state media.
