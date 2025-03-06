Russian massive missile attack on Zelensky’s hometown in Kryvy Rih kills three, 31 injured

A Russian missile strike on a hotel in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown overnight killed three people and injured 31, with approximately half of them in serious condition, authorities reported Thursday.

Moscow has continued its bombardment of Ukraine, despite increasing rhetoric in Washington and Moscow regarding potential talks to end the ongoing three-year war, AFP reported.

"Three people died in Kryvy Rig due to the night missile attack... Sincere condolences to the relatives," said Sergiy Lysak, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region.

“There are 31 injured... 14 are in serious condition.”

In addition to the hotel, 14 apartment buildings, a post office, almost two dozen cars, a cultural institution, and 12 shops were damaged, authorities said.

Officials later confirmed that a security guard was killed when a warehouse was hit in Sumy, located further to the north.

Kryvyi Rih, which lies about 70 kilometers (43 miles) northwest of the front line, was home to more than 600,000 people before the war, AFP reported.

