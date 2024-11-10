Russian media air nude pics of Melania Trump after Donald Trump wins in US polls, netizens say, ‘Russia laughing at us’

  • In a viral video, Russia media outlet has aired nude pictures of Melania Trump.

Published10 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
A screengrab from the viral video. (Photo: X/@JuliaDavisNews)
A screengrab from the viral video. (Photo: X/@JuliaDavisNews)

A Russian state media outlet, Russia-1, aired explicit nude photos of Melania Trump on live television following Donald Trump's landslide victory in the 2024 US presidential election on Tuesday. The former First Lady's photos were shown on the network's program 60 Minutes, with a clip of the broadcast shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Julia Davis, creator of Russian Media Monitor.

Mint has decided not to embed video in the story.

In a post on X, Julia Davis wrote, “Meanwhile in Russia: this is how the most watched state TV channel in the country welcomed Melania Trump's upcoming return to the White House. Olga Skabeeva is trying not to laugh. This was probably her idea.”

Photo: X

The Russian anchor on the Russia-1 network’s 60 Minutes program described the explicit details of the photos, stating, “The future first lady lies on top of furs in a negligee,” and “Inside the magazine, Melania's sexy photos near a private airplane and aboard a plane.” The nude photos, taken in 2000, were reportedly shot aboard Donald Trump’s Boeing 727, according to The US Sun.

Meanwhile, the netizens termed this incident “embarrassing” and “shocking”.

Netizens react to the viral video on X. (Photo: X/@JuliaDavisNews)

Earlier in September, Melania Trump posted a new video on social media Wednesday, defending her past nude modeling work while also promoting her new book. In the video, she addressed the controversy surrounding the images and expressed pride in her career, emphasizing that her modeling work was a personal choice and part of her journey before becoming First Lady.

“Why do I stand proudly behind my nude modeling work? The more pressing question is: Why has the media chosen to scrutinize my celebration of the human form in a fashion photo shoot?” she said in the video posted on X.

The former first lady added: “Are we no longer able to appreciate the beauty of the human body? Throughout history, master artists have revered the human shape, evoking profound emotions and admiration.”“We should honor our bodies and embrace the timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self expression,” she said.

First Published:10 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
