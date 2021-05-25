Russian military seeks to outmuscle US in Arctic
- For Moscow it is the last geopolitical battleground where it holds the advantage over Washington and Beijing
Last year, on one of the northernmost air bases in the world, Russia’s military laid the final stretch of reinforced concrete on a runway to make it long enough to handle modern jet fighters and strategic bombers.
