Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today said a “business-like spirit" is emerging at talks with Ukraine that are now focused on a neutral status for the war-torn country. Russia said a Ukrainian proposal to become a neutral country but retain its own armed forces could be viewed as a compromise. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the idea of Swedish or Austrian-style neutrality is under discussion in the talks now underway between Russia and Ukraine to try to end the war that’s now in its 21st day.

