Russian missile hits Indian pharma firm’s warehouse in Ukraine; Kyiv mocks ‘special friendship’

Ukraine on Saturday, April 12, claimed that a Russian missile has hit the warehouse an Indian pharmaceutical firm, ‘Kusum’. Taking a jibe at the Russian leadership and its ‘special friendship’ with India, Kyiv accused Moscow of deliberately targeting Indian businesses in Ukraine.

“Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine. While claiming “special friendship” with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses — destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly,” Ukrainian embassy said in a post on X.

Before Ukrainian embassy, British Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris posted a picture of the missile hit on the Indian pharmaceutical company that showed smoke billowing from the warehouse.

He said, “This morning Russian drones completely destroyed a major pharmaceuticals warehouse in Kyiv, incinerating stocks of medicines needed by the elderly and children. Russia’s campaign of terror against Ukrainian civilians continues.”

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine used a high-level conference in Turkey to once again trade accusations of violating a tentative US-brokered deal to pause strikes on energy infrastructure, underscoring the challenges of negotiating an end to the 3-year-old war.

While Moscow and Kyiv both agreed in principle last month to implement a limited, 30-day ceasefire, they issued conflicting statements soon after their separate talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia. They differed on the start time of halting strikes, and alleged near-immediate breaches by the other side.

"The Ukrainians have been attacking us from the very beginning, every passing day, maybe with two or three exceptions,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. A Russian official has accused Kyiv of more than 60 supposed breaches of the deal.

Ukrainian minister Andrii Sybiha contested the claim, saying Russia had launched “almost 70 missiles, over 2,200 (exploding) drones, and over 6,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine, mostly at civilians.”