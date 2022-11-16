Poland said early on Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that marked the first time since the invasion of Ukraine that Russian weapons came down on a NATO country. Catch all the live updates:
16 Nov 2022, 08:46 AM IST
Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From Russia
President Joe Biden said a rocket that struck a village in Poland near the Ukraine border was unlikely to have been fired from Russia, comments that may limit the risk of a major escalation in tensions over the incident.
NATO said it would hold an emergency meeting of its ambassadors on Wednesday to discuss the events in Poland. Polish President Andrzej Duda told reporters in Warsaw that it wasn’t clear who launched the missile.
16 Nov 2022, 07:57 AM IST
US, allies backing Poland’s probe into rocket blast
The US and its allies will support Poland’s investigation into a blast that it said was caused by a Russian-produced rocket, President Joe Biden told reporters at the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit.
16 Nov 2022, 07:48 AM IST
Russia's reaction on reports of missile strike in Poland
The defence ministry in Moscow dismissed reports that missiles fired by Russian forces had landed in Poland. "Polish mass media and officials commit deliberate provocation to escalate (the) situation with their statement on alleged impact of 'Russian' rockets," it said in an online statement.
16 Nov 2022, 07:45 AM IST
UK PM Rishi Sunak on missile strike in Poland
I have just spoken to Polish President following reports of a missile strike in Poland. I reiterated the UK’s solidarity with Poland and expressed condolences for the victims. We will remain in close contact and continue to coordinate with our NATO allies.
16 Nov 2022, 07:35 AM IST
Joe Biden calls 'emergency' meeting after missile hits Poland
US President Joe Biden convened an "emergency" meeting of the Group of Seven and NATO leaders in Indonesia on Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a "Russian-made" missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border.
16 Nov 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Poland military on alert after 'Russian-made' missile blast
Poland put its military on high alert Tuesday after what the country's president said was "most probably" a strike by a Russian-made missile.
16 Nov 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Joe Biden offers US assistance in Polish Inquiry
Biden, in his call with Duda, “expressed deep condolences for the loss of life in eastern Poland," according to a White House account of the conversation. The American president offered Poland “full US support for and assistance" with the investigation into the explosion.
16 Nov 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Poland says Russian-made missile hit village
Poland said late Tuesday that a Russian-made missile had hit a village near the country’s border with Ukraine, killing two people. NATO said it would hold an emergency meeting of its ambassadors on Wednesday to discuss the events in Poland.
16 Nov 2022, 07:29 AM IST
No concrete evidence on who fired missile, Poland's Duda says
Poland has no conclusive evidence showing who fired the missile that caused an explosion in a village near the Ukrainian border, the president said on Wednesday, adding that Warsaw remained calm in the face of what he described as a "one-off" incident.
16 Nov 2022, 07:26 AM IST
A very significant escalation: Volodymr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried the strike as "a very significant escalation" of the war.