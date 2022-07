One day after the Moscow and Kyiv penned a deal to resume grain exports blocked by the war, Ukraine on 23 July said that Russian missiles had struck the Odessa port.

The Odessa port is a key key Black Sea terminal. The claim was made by a Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko accused Russia fired four Russian missiles at the southern port, two of which were intercepted by the Ukrainian forces.

Without specifying, the MP said people have been wounded in the attack.

Minutes ago Russian missiles hit Odesa port. It’s less than one day after signing of grain agreement. That’s all you should know about Russians and agreements. Give Ukraine weapons to protect Odessa - anti air defence, fighters, anti ship missiles. Russia understands only force — Oleksiy Goncharenko (@GoncharenkoUa) July 23, 2022

Apart from this, the Ukrainian MP cliamed that the Ukrainian airforce was engaging Russian planes over the city in southern Ukraine.

Writing on Twitter, Goncharenko claimed, "Putin (has) started to threaten (the) grain deal less than in 24 hours after its signing. He's weaponising everything." Meanwhile, Russia has not responded to the claims of strikes made by the Ukrainian MP.

Earlier on 22 July, Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement to allow millions of tonnes of much-needed wheat and maize to be shipped from Ukraine over the Black Sea, reported the Euro News.

According to the deal – brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, both Ukraine and Russia agreed 'not to attack' ships carrying grain as they sailed the heavily mined waters.