Russian missiles attack Ukraine's Odessa port hours after grain deal, claims MP

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko accused Russia fired four Russian missiles at the southern port, two of which were intercepted by the Ukrainian forces.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
One day after the Moscow and Kyiv penned a deal to resume grain exports blocked by the war, Ukraine on 23 July said that Russian missiles had struck the Odessa port.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
One day after the Moscow and Kyiv penned a deal to resume grain exports blocked by the war, Ukraine on 23 July said that Russian missiles had struck the Odessa port.
The Odessa port is a key key Black Sea terminal. The claim was made by a Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko accused Russia fired four Russian missiles at the southern port, two of which were intercepted by the Ukrainian forces.
The Odessa port is a key key Black Sea terminal. The claim was made by a Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko accused Russia fired four Russian missiles at the southern port, two of which were intercepted by the Ukrainian forces.
Without specifying, the MP said people have been wounded in the attack.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Without specifying, the MP said people have been wounded in the attack.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apart from this, the Ukrainian MP cliamed that the Ukrainian airforce was engaging Russian planes over the city in southern Ukraine.
Apart from this, the Ukrainian MP cliamed that the Ukrainian airforce was engaging Russian planes over the city in southern Ukraine.
Writing on Twitter, Goncharenko claimed, "Putin (has) started to threaten (the) grain deal less than in 24 hours after its signing. He's weaponising everything." Meanwhile, Russia has not responded to the claims of strikes made by the Ukrainian MP.
Writing on Twitter, Goncharenko claimed, "Putin (has) started to threaten (the) grain deal less than in 24 hours after its signing. He's weaponising everything." Meanwhile, Russia has not responded to the claims of strikes made by the Ukrainian MP.
Earlier on 22 July, Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement to allow millions of tonnes of much-needed wheat and maize to be shipped from Ukraine over the Black Sea, reported the Euro News.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier on 22 July, Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement to allow millions of tonnes of much-needed wheat and maize to be shipped from Ukraine over the Black Sea, reported the Euro News.