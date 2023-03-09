Russian missiles rain down on cities across Ukraine, officials report2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 11:38 AM IST
- Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, stated that emergency power cuts had affected around 15% of the energy consumers in the capital city.
On Thursday morning, Russia launched a widespread missile attack on various cities in Ukraine, primarily targeting energy infrastructure facilities. This was the first attack of such magnitude in three weeks. Although residential buildings were reportedly hit, Ukrainian officials have not confirmed any casualties yet.
