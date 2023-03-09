On Thursday morning, Russia launched a widespread missile attack on various cities in Ukraine, primarily targeting energy infrastructure facilities. This was the first attack of such magnitude in three weeks. Although residential buildings were reportedly hit, Ukrainian officials have not confirmed any casualties yet.

Explosions and the blaring of air raid sirens shook Ukraine, particularly it's thecapital city of Kyiv, for several hours following the massive missile attack unleashed by Russia.

The extent of the damage caused by the missiles in Kyiv is still unknown, and it is uncertain whether the sounds heard were from missiles being intercepted by defence systems. Multiple regions in Ukraine activated their defence systems in response to the attack.

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, reported that explosions had occurred in the Holosiivskyi district, and emergency services were en route to the area to respond.

In eastern Ukraine, 15 missiles hit the city of Kharkiv and its surrounding northeastern region, damaging residential buildings. According to the governor of Kharkiv, Oleh Syniehubov, more information about the extent of the damage and any casualties in Ukraine's second-largest city will be released soon.

“Objects of critical infrastructure are again in the crosshairs of the occupants," he said in a Telegram post.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov informed on Telegram that there were problems with electricity in some parts of the city.

The governor of the southern Odesa region, Maksym Marchenko, reported strikes on Odesa.

“The second wave is expected right now, so I ask the residents of the region to stay in shelters!" Marchenko wrote on Telegram.

As a result of the missile attack in Ukraine, Ukrainian Railways reported power outages in some areas, leading to delays of five trains by over an hour and 10 trains by over 30 minutes. Additionally, preventive emergency power cuts were implemented by the supplier DTEK in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Odesa regions. Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, stated that emergency power cuts had affected around 15% of the energy consumers in the capital city.

Multiple explosions were heard in different regions of Ukraine, including Chernihiv in the north, Lviv in the west, and Dnipro, Lutsk, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Ternopil. Since October of the previous year, Russia has been conducting massive missile attacks on Ukraine. Initially, these attacks on the country's energy infrastructure occurred every week, causing power outages in entire cities, but they have since become more sporadic, leading some to speculate that Moscow may be conserving ammunition.

The most recent large-scale missile attack occurred on February 16th.