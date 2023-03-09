Russian missiles rain down on cities across Ukraine, officials report

As a result of the missile attack in Ukraine, Ukrainian Railways reported power outages in some areas, leading to delays of five trains by over an hour and 10 trains by over 30 minutes. Additionally, preventive emergency power cuts were implemented by the supplier DTEK in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Odesa regions. Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, stated that emergency power cuts had affected around 15% of the energy consumers in the capital city.