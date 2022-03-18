As the Russian military operation against Ukraine enters the 22nd day, there seems to be no end to destructions by the Russian forces. As per the latest reports, Russia has attacked Lviv's airport and also destroyed an aircraft repair plant. Amid tightening sanctions against Russia, Japan has come up with more sanctions on 15 Russian individuals and nine organisations. One person was killed and 4 wounded after parts of a Russian missile fell on a residential building in the northern part of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

