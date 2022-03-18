This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Russian missiles struck near Lviv's airport in the far west of Ukraine early Friday, as Moscow expanded a countrywide aerial bombardment campaign that has intensified allegations of war crimes and deliberate targeting of civilians
As the Russian military operation against Ukraine enters the 22nd day, there seems to be no end to destructions by the Russian forces. As per the latest reports, Russia has attacked Lviv's airport and also destroyed an aircraft repair plant. Amid tightening sanctions against Russia, Japan has come up with more sanctions on 15 Russian individuals and nine organisations. One person was killed and 4 wounded after parts of a Russian missile fell on a residential building in the northern part of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
1) Russia strikes near Lviv airport:-
Russian missiles struck near Lviv's airport in the far west of Ukraine early Friday, as Moscow expanded a countrywide aerial bombardment campaign that has intensified allegations of war crimes and deliberate targeting of civilians.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said Russian forces had destroyed an aircraft repair plant -- which sits near the Polish border. Ambulance and police vehicles raced to the scene, while motorists were turned away at checkpoints. An AFP reporter saw a thick pall of smoke billowing over the airport. "Several missiles hit an aircraft repair plant," the mayor said on the messaging app Telegram, adding that the plant had been destroyed.
2) Japan imposes more sanctions on Russia:-
Japan said on Friday it will impose sanctions on 15 Russian individuals and nine organisations, including defence officials and the state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport. The sanctions, which include the freezing of assets, are the latest in a series of measures by Japan following Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24. Japan has now put sanctions on 76 individuals, seven banks and 12 other organisations in Russia, according to the finance ministry.
3) Ukraine Prez to address Japan parliament:-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may deliver an online speech to Japan's parliament as soon as March 22, broadcaster TV Asahi said on Friday, citing a ruling party lawmaker.
One person was killed and 4 wounded after parts of a Russian missile fell on a residential building in the northern part of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday morning, emergencies services said. The services said in a statement that 12 people were rescued and 98 were evacuated from the 5-storey building.
5) Putin likens opponents to ‘gnats’:-
Putin's ominous speech on Wednesday likened opponents to “gnats" who try to weaken the country at the behest of the West — crude remarks that set the stage for sweeping repressions against those who dare to speak out against the war in Ukraine.
6) Saudi Arabia extends Ukrainians' visas:-
Saudi Arabia issued a royal directive extending tourist and business visas of Ukrainian citizens without fees or fines for humanitarian considerations, state news agency SPA said on Friday. The extension will be automatic without the need to visit the migration authorities.
7) 350,000 people in shelters:-
More than 350,000 people are sheltering in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, officials said. Rescuers are combing the rubble of a theatre in Mariupol bombed on Wednesday for survivors. Russia denies striking it. Italy said it will rebuild it.
8)53 civilians killed in 24 hours:-
The governor of the northern Chernihiv region said 53 civilians had been killed in the past 24 hours. The dead included a U.S. citizen as he waited in a bread line, his family said. Russia denies targeting civilians. The U.N. said it had recorded 780 confirmed civilian deaths since the invasion began, and 3.2 million have fled.
9) Big gap between Ukraine and Russia:-
A "very, very big gap" remains between Ukraine and Russia, Western officials said after another day of peace talks. * Russian President Vladimir Putin shows little desire to compromise, they said, while Ukraine wants to retain sovereignty over areas occupied since 2014 by Russia and pro-Russian forces.
10.) Putin's power must be destroyed: Germany:-
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called on Friday for Russian President Vladimir Putin's power to be reduced and ultimately destroyed. "We should do everything we can to reduce Putin's power and, in the end, to destroy it," Habeck, who is also German vice-chancellor, told ARD television. Habeck resisted calls for an immediate stop to energy imports from Russia, adding: "When we can say with oil and gas ... we have secured supply chains, then we can take the next step."
With inputs from agencies
