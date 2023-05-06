Russian Nationalist Is Wounded in Car Explosion

A prominent Russian nationalist writer and politician was wounded in an explosion of his car on Saturday, the latest in a string of unexplained incidents in Russia.
Zakhar Prilepin’s car was being driven in the western Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod when it blew up, killing the driver, according to Russian state news agency TASS.
Mr. Prilepin was hospitalized but suffered non-life-threatening injuries, news agency Interfax reported, citing officials from emergency situations services. He was in the car on a family trip, the news agency said.
Investigations are exploring the possibility that an improvised explosive device was installed under the car and was triggered by remote control, Interfax said.
Last year, the pro-Kremlin novelist criticized artists who opposed Russia’s war in Ukraine and encouraged their denunciation.
Saturday’s incident follows the targeting of some of Russia’s loudest proponents of the war.
Earlier this spring, an influential military blogger who wrote under the name Vladlen Tatarsky was killed when a bomb lodged inside a statue that had been given to him exploded.
Last year, Daria Dugina, daughter of one of Russia’s most hawkish voices and a prominent proponent of the war herself, was killed in a car bomb on the outskirts of Moscow.
Russia has also seen multiple drone attacks on its territory, targeting mainly logistical infrastructure from railway networks to airports and fuel depots. Though these have remained unclaimed, some experts have attributed them to Kyiv as part of preparations for a widely expected offensive by Ukraine to reclaim lost territory.
