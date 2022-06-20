Russian Nobel Prize winner sells medal for Ukrainian children3 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 11:42 AM IST
- Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov shared the Nobel Peace Prize last year with journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines.
Listen to this article
What's the price of peace? That question could be partially answered Monday night when Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov auctions off his Nobel Peace Prize medal. The proceeds will go directly to UNICEF in its efforts to help children displaced by the war in Ukraine.