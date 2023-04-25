Russian officials in panic anticipating Putin's arrest by ICC '....essentially to overthrow govt'2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 06:59 PM IST
- On 17 March this year, the ICC issued an arrest warrant against two Russians- President Vladimir Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Ms. Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova
Russian officials are reportedly in a state of panic over the arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin, issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) last month. The arrest warrant was issued for Putin's alleged war crimes in Ukraine after its invasion on 24 February 2022. The reports from the local news platforms claim that Russia is keeping a tough face against the arrest warrant, but a state of panic exists within the government.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×