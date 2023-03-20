Russian officials told to stop using iPhones, says report1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 07:13 PM IST
First deputy head of the presidential administration -- Sergei Kiriyenko -- told officials at a Kremlin-organised seminar for officials involved in domestic politics that they change their phones by 1 April.
The Russian officials involved in preparations for 2024 presidential election, have been asked by Kremlin to stop using Apple iPhones because of concerns that the devices are vulnerable to Western intelligence agencies, reported the Kommersant newspaper.
