Russian oil exports to India may hit new highs as interest grows2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Russian fuel oil flows to India have also surged, almost doubling month-on-month in December to more than 137,000 barrels a day, according to data from Kpler
India’s oil processors are open to buying even more Russian crude if the price is right, said refinery executives, potentially providing a bigger outlet for Moscow almost a year after its invasion of Ukraine.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×