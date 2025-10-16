Russia's FIRST reaction after Trump's claim on Moscow-New Delhi oil trade: 'In tune with India's national interests'

In response to Donald Trump’s claim that India will stop procuring discounted crude oil from Russia, a move he has slammed as "supporting" Moscow’s war on Ukraine, Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov said that "Russian oil is important for the Indian economy".

Alipov stated, "It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario".

"We proceed from the understanding of Indian government policy... it reflects the national interest of the Indian people and national economy, and those goals will not contradict Russia-India relations. We will continue discussing cooperation with India regarding oil and gas," Alipov was quoted as saying.

The statement also clarified that Russia has no intention of interfering in India-US relations, but at the same time, appeared to remind New Delhi of its long-standing relations with Moscow. "We respect bilateral relations... India has a bilateral relation with Russia," it noted.

India's response to Trump's Russian oil claim India on Thursday responded indirectly to US President Donald Trump's claims of PM Modi's assurance to stop Russian oil purchases.

“India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective. Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.