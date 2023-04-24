Russian oil slashes OPEC's share of Indian market to 22-year low3 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 11:27 AM IST
- In March, India shipped in nearly 5 million bpd of oil, marginally higher than the previous month, with Russian oil accounting for about 36% of overall imports, the data showed.
NEW DELHI : OPEC's share of India's oil imports fell at the fastest pace in 2022/23 to the lowest in at least 22 years, as intake of cheaper Russian oil surged, data obtained from industry sources show, and the major producers' share could shrink further this year.
