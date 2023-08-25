Russia confirms first death in plane crash that killed Wagner chief, buzz around Prigozhin's demise continues1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 06:41 PM IST
Russian pilot of crashed private jet, which killed mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, confirmed dead. Genetic match unconfirmed.
Russian authorities have confirmed to the family of the pilot, who was flying the private jet which crashed killing mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, that he has died, according to reports.
