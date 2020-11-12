Russian pink diamond sets record price at Sotheby’s in Geneva

Colored diamonds, formed by impurities such as boron or nitrogen, are the most expensive and rarest, with pink and red stones fetching the highest prices

Russia’s most expensive ever diamond -- a flawless 14.83-carat pink gem -- was sold for $26.6 million at Sothbey’s in Geneva.

The diamond, cut from a rough stone discovered by Alrosa PJSC at an alluvial mine in Russia’s Far East, also fetched a record auction price for a purple-pink gem, Sotheby’s said.

The diamond, cut from a rough stone discovered by Alrosa PJSC at an alluvial mine in Russia's Far East, also fetched a record auction price for a purple-pink gem, Sotheby's said.

The Spirit of the Rose -- named after a ballet in which dancer Vaslav Nijinsky starred -- was bought by an anonymous buyer, who placed the winning bid over the phone, the auction house said in an Instagram post.

Alrosa, Russia’s biggest diamond miner, found the 27.85-carat rough stone in 2017 and named it Nijinsky. The preparation and cutting process, which took a full year, was done at the company’s factory in Moscow. The gem sold in Geneva was Russia’s most expensive diamond, Alrosa’s press service said.

