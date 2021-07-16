A Russian An-28 passenger plane with at least 13 people on board has gone missing outside the Siberian city of Tomsk, local news agencies reported citing aviation sources on Friday.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board but the Interfax and TASS news agencies said there were 13 people on board while the RIA Novosti agency said there were 17.

The emergencies office said the plan carried 14 passengers, including four children, and three crew members.

A search effort involving several helicopters is underway, as per reports.

The An-28 is a small short-range, Soviet-designed turboprop used by many small carriers across Russia and some other countries.

The plane that went missing belonged to the local Sila airline and was flying from the town of Kedrovoye to the city of Tomsk.

The flight crew hadn't reported any problems before the plane disappeared, officials said.

But the plane's emergency beacon activated, signaling that the aircraft had a forced landing or crashed.

The plane's disappearance comes 10 days after another Russian plane crashed while preparing to land in bad weather on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East, killing all 28 people on board. The investigation into the crash of the An-26 plane is ongoing.

