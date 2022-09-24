Russian police block mobilization protests, arrest hundreds2 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 10:04 PM IST
Police detained more than 700 people, including over 300 in Moscow and nearly 150 in St. Petersburg
Russian police moved quickly Saturday to disperse peaceful protests against President Vladimir Putin's military mobilization order, arresting hundreds, including some children, in several cities across the vast country.