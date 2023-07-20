Russian Politicians sound alarm: Wagner Group poses imminent NATO threat from Belarus2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 09:43 AM IST
The relocation of the Wagner group to Belarus puts Russia in a favorable position to target NATO assets near Poland and Lithuania, according to Andrey Kartapolov. The move may be part of Putin's strategy to create a new front in the ongoing Ukraine war, says Rebekah Koffler.
According to Andrey Kartapolov, a Russian politician and former army officer, the relocation of the Wagner group to Belarus positions Russia in a favourable position to swiftly target NATO assets near Poland and Lithuania.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×