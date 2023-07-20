After an unsuccessful uprising led by its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin last month, the mercenary group, Wagner, is said to have relocated to Belarus. In the aftermath of the brief mutiny against Russian President Vladimir Putin, an agreement was reached between the two parties. As part of the deal, Yevgeny Prigozhin accepted exile in Belarus, where Wagner fighters have started to gather and join him, according to reports.

