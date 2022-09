A video of Russian President Vladimir Putin waiting for his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov before a meeting has gone viral on the social media.

Netizens from across the world are reacting to this alleged humiliation of the Russian President Vladimir Putin by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov before their meeting that was done on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand.

The video was also shared by a Ukranian Official, Anton Gerashchenko on his Twitter handle. "Putin was publicly humiliated again.Previously Kremlin head used to make world leaders wait for him.Now president of Kyrgyzstan allows himself to be late for a meeting with Putin." said Anton Gerashchenko on his post.

Putin was publicly humiliated again.



Previously Kremlin head used to make world leaders wait for him.



— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 15, 2022

In a video that was shot by Ria Kremlin Pool, Vladimir Putin was seen arriving on the spot around 30 seconds earlier. Then he kept standing and waiting for the President of Kyrgyzstan. He was seen trying hard to handle the short lasting awkwardness at that moment. Finally, the Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov arrived and greeted the Russian President.

Several people commented on the post to mock Russian President for his humiliation. Some called this incident as “Putin's turn to wait". Another person commented, “Oh boy. When the president of Kyrgyzstan makes you wait, things are not well in paradise."

However, this is not for the first time when Putin was made to wait in a meeting. In a similar incident that happened months ago, Vladimir Putin kept standing in front of the media for 50 seconds, due to the delayed arrival of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ahead of Tehran talks in July. The incident also got a lot of attention on social media.

— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) July 19, 2022

Earlier, Putin used to make world leaders wait for him before a meeting. However, the frequent incident gives vague indications to Russia's reducing impact.

Several leaders and eminent personalities highlighted the incident by sharing its clip on Twitter and other social media platforms. Many attributed such incidents as an indication of the changing global stance on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.