Russian President Putin to forge closer ties with China during upcoming October visit2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 06:20 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit China in October to attend the ‘One Belt, One Road’ forum. He also plans to travel to Turkey and has received an invitation to a Group of 20 summit in India in September.
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit China in October, a top Kremlin official announced Tuesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×