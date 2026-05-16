Russian President Putin to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing next week, days after Trump's summit

The Kremlin on Saturday (local time) announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping on his two-day trip to Beijing next week.
The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation, and "key international and regional issues," CBS News reported, citing the Kremlin.
Putin's Beijing trip is scheduled for May 19-20, and his visit will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the 2001 Sino-Russian Treaty of Friendship, the Russian government said. Additionally, the Kremlin said that after the meeting, the two sides are expected to sign a joint statement "at the highest level" and several bilateral intergovernmental, interdepartmental, and other documents.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.