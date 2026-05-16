Russian President Putin to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing next week, days after Trump's summit

The Kremlin on Saturday (local time) announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping on his two-day trip to Beijing next week.

Swati Gandhi
Published16 May 2026, 08:41 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Beijing on May 19 and 20 to meet Chinese leader
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Beijing on May 19 and 20 to meet Chinese leader(AFP)

The Kremlin on Saturday (local time) announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping on his two-day trip to Beijing next week.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation, and "key international and regional issues," CBS News reported, citing the Kremlin.

Putin's Beijing trip is scheduled for May 19-20, and his visit will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the 2001 Sino-Russian Treaty of Friendship, the Russian government said. Additionally, the Kremlin said that after the meeting, the two sides are expected to sign a joint statement "at the highest level" and several bilateral intergovernmental, interdepartmental, and other documents.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

ChinaDonald TrumpUnited StatesUs President
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

HomeNewsWorldRussian President Putin to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing next week, days after Trump's summit
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.