Putin announces ‘Easter truce’ in Ukraine conflict amid Trump’s warning

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a brief Easter ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict, lasting from Saturday evening until Sunday night.

Livemint
Updated19 Apr 2025, 07:48 PM IST
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, President Vladimir Putin meets with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces in Moscow on April 19, 2025. (Photo by Vyacheslav PROKOFYEV / POOL / AFP)
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, President Vladimir Putin meets with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces in Moscow on April 19, 2025. (Photo by Vyacheslav PROKOFYEV / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday (April 19) declared a unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine to mark Easter, instructing his forces to halt hostilities starting from 6 p.m. Moscow time (1500 GMT) until midnight on Sunday.

The announcement came during a televised address in which Putin spoke directly to Russia’s chief of general staff, Valery Gerasimov, outlining the terms of the pause.

"An Easter truce"

"Today from 1800 (1500 GMT) to midnight Sunday (2100 GMT Sunday), the Russian side announces an Easter truce," Putin said in televised comments.

The move is intended to honor the religious significance of the Orthodox holiday, traditionally observed with reflection and peace.

Hopes for reciprocal calm

While the ceasefire is unilateral, Putin expressed hope that Ukraine would mirror the gesture.

However, the Russian president also made it clear that his military must remain vigilant. He instructed Gerasimov to prepare for any potential violations.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

First Published:19 Apr 2025, 07:47 PM IST
