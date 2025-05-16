Russian President Vladimir Putin calls Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim ‘true Muslim’: Check the hilarious reason why

During a joint press conference in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a funny story from Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s private tour of the Kremlin. Inside St. Andrew’s Hall, Putin showed Anwar three thrones, one each for the tsar and tsarina. The third one was unlabelled.

When asked who the third was for, Anwar quickly joked, “For the second wife”, making everyone laugh. Putin replied that it was a “true Muslim” answer.

“That is the answer of a true Muslim, a representative of Islamic culture," the Russian president quipped.

PM Anwar clarified that his comment was a joke.

"I only have one wife, Mr President. But, I felt it was a trick, a test. I said the right throne was for the wife, the left for the second wife. But later I realised it was actually for the mother," he said.

Anwar Ibrahim’s ‘Islamic push’ In November 2024, the Malaysian PM denied claims that he was pushing Islamic concepts too much in his government. Such accusations came after he had announced plans to expand the role of Jakim, the Islamic Development Department.

Anwar said the criticism, mainly from a few non-Muslims, showed a lack of understanding of Islam’s real values.

“I want Jakim not only to talk about religion and Islamic law. Jakim, now under my administration as Prime Minister and the unity government, will expand its duties, talk about economic issues, look at digital programmes, and look at the education curriculum,” he said.

“The responsibility is broader, so that the values of Islam can be applied, and this is objected to by those who do not understand,” he added.

MH17 plane crash During the visit, PM Anwar Ibrahim spoke about the 2014 MH17 plane crash. This came soon after a United Nations aviation council blamed Russia for the crash, which killed all 298 people onboard.

Russia has rejected the UN findings, calling them unfair. Anwar posted on Facebook that Malaysia would keep demanding justice and accountability for the victims and their families.