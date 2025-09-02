Subscribe

Vladimir Putin hails eternal unity with Xi Jinping: ‘We were always together then, and we remain together now’

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing, calling their ties “unprecedented” ahead of a World War II anniversary parade. Xi said the partnership had “withstood international changes” as both leaders pledged deeper cooperation.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated2 Sep 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk at the personal residence of the Chinese leader Zhongnanhai in Beijing, China September 2, 2025. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday (September 2), praising relations between the two countries as being at an “unprecedented level.” The talks came on the eve of a massive military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

“Our close communication reflects the strategic nature of Russian-Chinese ties, which are currently at an unprecedented level,” Putin said. He added, “We were always together then, and we remain together now.”

Xi praises resilience of partnership

Xi responded to Putin that China-Russia relations have “withstood the test of international changes.” He pledged Beijing’s readiness to deepen cooperation with Moscow to “promote the construction of a more just and reasonable global governance system.”

The two leaders last met in May when Xi traveled to Moscow for Russia’s Victory Day celebrations. Their frequent exchanges underscore the strength of a “no limits partnership” declared in February 2022, shortly before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

SCO Summit and western criticism

Putin also joined Xi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin on Monday. The forum brought together China’s closest allies at a time of heightened global tensions.

On Monday, Xi criticised “bullying behaviour” from unnamed countries — a thinly veiled reference to the United States — while Putin defended Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, blaming the West for provoking the conflict.

North Korea joins

The parade will also serve as a rare diplomatic stage for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who is expected to meet both Putin and Xi during his first visit to China since 2019.

Kim is likely to attend a gala performance and hold side talks.

Seoul’s spy agency also reported that around 2,000 North Korean troops have been killed while fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.

Beijing’s balancing act

While Beijing has never condemned Russia’s invasion nor called for a withdrawal, it maintains that it is a neutral actor. Western allies remain concerned that Beijing has quietly supported Moscow, while Pyongyang has openly declared its backing for Russia.

Global attention on parade

Wednesday’s military parade is expected to draw around two dozen world leaders. For Xi, the event offers a high-profile opportunity to showcase China’s strength and its expanding circle of partners, even as global tensions rise.

